Matcha tea: what the current evidence says about its health benefits
By Justin Roberts, Associate Professor, Nutritional Physiology for Health and Exercise, Anglia Ruskin University
Henry Chung, Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science, University of Essex
Although matcha tea has been around for centuries, it’s recently increased in popularity. This may be due to its favour with celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, and because of its purported health benefits – with many claiming matcha has even greater benefit for our health than green tea does.
All green tea comes from the same plant: Camellia sinensis. Green tea (known as sencha) is produced from the unfermented leaves of this plant. Matcha…
- Tuesday, April 4, 2023