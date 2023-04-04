Tolerance.ca
May budget to boost cultural and historical institutions with $535m four-year injection

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Next month’s budget will provide $535.3 million extra over four years for nine major cultural and historical institutions.

The funding will go to the Australian National Maritime Museum, Bundanon Trust, Museum of Australian Democracy (Old Parliament House), National Archives of Australia, National Film and Sound Archive, National Gallery of Australia, National Library of Australia, National Museum of Australia and the National Portrait Gallery of Australia.

The money includes the $33 million earlier announced for the National Library’s digital archive Trove.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
