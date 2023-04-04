Tolerance.ca
Unseen dangers: Landmines plague Yemeni women

By Enas Alarashi
The crisis of landmines in Yemen compounds the existing humanitarian crisis, causing tragic deaths and disabilities, particularly among women and children, highlighting the urgent need for attention.


© Global Voices -
