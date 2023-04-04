Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter wars: Latin American presidents’ feuds threaten regional unity

By Melissa Vida
Latin American governments have gotten into bitter disputes, many of them via Twitter, at a time when the region is poised to form common fronts on issues such as climate change, migration or the exploitation of new raw materials.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
