Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Timeless review: Nigerian star Davido's new album is mostly form over substance

By Garhe Osiebe, Research Fellow, Rhodes University
Share this article
Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido (David Adeleke) has demonstrated himself to be a master of showboating. He is able to milk every situation to the maximum. And he did not disappoint with the recent trailer for his fourth studio album, Timeless,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unseen dangers: Landmines plague Yemeni women
~ Twitter wars: Latin American presidents’ feuds threaten regional unity
~ Word from The Hill: Interest rate pause, Aston, Liberals looking for their voice on the Voice, Yunupingu, TikTok
~ Pakistan's recent Wikipedia ban sparks controversy over blasphemy laws and freedom of speech
~ Choreographic legacies, human connectivity, and a psychedelic rainbow celebration: FRAME is a joyous festival of dance
~ Sure, the RBA froze interest rates this time, but there's plenty of pain to come
~ More than 650 refugees arrived in this regional town. Locals' welcoming attitudes flipped the stereotype
~ UN: Protect Human Rights in Action on Antisemitism
~ Burkina Faso Expels Two French Reporters
~ Central African Republic: Closing Civic Space
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter