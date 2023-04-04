Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan's recent Wikipedia ban sparks controversy over blasphemy laws and freedom of speech

By Ramna Saeed
Share this article
The Pakistani government has repeatedly enforced several restrictions on accessing certain websites and online material, often citing reasons such as national security, blasphemy laws, and moral principles.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Choreographic legacies, human connectivity, and a psychedelic rainbow celebration: FRAME is a joyous festival of dance
~ Sure, the RBA froze interest rates this time, but there's plenty of pain to come
~ More than 650 refugees arrived in this regional town. Locals' welcoming attitudes flipped the stereotype
~ UN: Protect Human Rights in Action on Antisemitism
~ Burkina Faso Expels Two French Reporters
~ Central African Republic: Closing Civic Space
~ Türkiye: Police and gendarmerie commit abuses in earthquake zone
~ Famous double-slit experiment recreated in fourth dimension by physicists
~ What are microaggressions? And how can they affect our health?
~ The environmental cost of data centres is substantial, and making them energy-efficient will only solve half the problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter