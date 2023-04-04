Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than 650 refugees arrived in this regional town. Locals' welcoming attitudes flipped the stereotype

By Sue Watt, Associate Professor in Psychology, University of New England
Stefania Paolini, Professor, Department of Psychology, Durham University
Tadgh McMahon, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
When we think of regional towns in Australia, some of us might think “close-knit”, “conservative”, or “resistant to change”.

Our new research flips these stereotypes.

Over four years, we examined a regional town’s attitudes before and after hundreds of refugees settled in the area. Our surveys found residents of Armidale, in northeastern New South Wales, started out reasonably positive about the settlement program, and became even…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
