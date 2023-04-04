Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso Expels Two French Reporters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A television shows the cut signal of the France 24 channel, hours after Burkina Faso’s military government suspended the channel on March 27, 2023. © 2023 OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images In the latest blow to media freedom in Burkina Faso, the country’s transitional military authorities have expelled Agnès Faivre and Sophie Douce, two female journalists working for the French newspapers Libération and Le Monde. Both journalists possessed valid visas and accreditation. According to the two news organizations, national intelligence officers summoned and questioned…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
