Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: Closing Civic Space

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Selection of Central African Republic newspapers, Bangui, January 2023  © 2023 Lewis Mudge/Human Rights Watch The government of the Central African Republic is cracking down on civil society, media, and opposition political parties ahead of local and national elections in 2023. The specter of a de facto one-party state should raise serious concerns about the potential for human rights violations and the narrowing of democratic space and free expression. Diplomats and regional groups should press for building strong institutions to protect human rights, but the greatest…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan's recent Wikipedia ban sparks controversy over blasphemy laws and freedom of speech
~ Choreographic legacies, human connectivity, and a psychedelic rainbow celebration: FRAME is a joyous festival of dance
~ Sure, the RBA froze interest rates this time, but there's plenty of pain to come
~ More than 650 refugees arrived in this regional town. Locals' welcoming attitudes flipped the stereotype
~ UN: Protect Human Rights in Action on Antisemitism
~ Burkina Faso Expels Two French Reporters
~ Türkiye: Police and gendarmerie commit abuses in earthquake zone
~ Famous double-slit experiment recreated in fourth dimension by physicists
~ What are microaggressions? And how can they affect our health?
~ The environmental cost of data centres is substantial, and making them energy-efficient will only solve half the problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter