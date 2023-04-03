The theatre we want in 2040? We used 'strategic foresight' to plan on the Prairies
By Christine Brubaker, Associate Professor, School of Creative and Performing Arts, University of Calgary
Taiwo Afolabi, Canada Research Chair in Socially Engaged Theatre; Director, Centre for Socially Engaged Theatre (C-SET), University of Regina
Yvette Nolan, Community research partner and theatre practitioner
Amid ecological and social change and economic instability, theatre artists in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba are mapping possible outcomes and goals.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 3rd 2023