Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A public perp walk into a Manhattan courtroom could energize – not humiliate – Donald Trump

By Mary Angela Bock, Associate Professor of Journalism, The University of Texas at Austin
A perp walk is often seen as a walk of shame for accused criminals. But this norm is likely to backfire in the case of Trump if he tries to create a public spectacle when he is booked in court.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
