The UN is asking the International Court of Justice for its opinion on states' climate obligations. What does this mean?
By Jacqueline Peel, Director, Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
Zoe Nay, PhD candidate, The University of Melbourne
The United Nations’ decision to ask the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion on countries’ climate obligations has been hailed as a ‘turning point in climate justice’.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 3rd 2023