Human Rights Observatory

Family support protects trans young people – but their families need support too

By Cristyn Davies, Research Fellow in Child and Adolescent Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Cris Townley, Postdoctoral research fellow, Western Sydney University
Ken Pang, Team Leader, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Kerry H. Robinson, Professor in Sociology, School of Social Sciences, Western Sydney University
Rachel Skinner, Professor in Paediatrics, University of Sydney
In her address to the National Press Club of Australia today, actress, writer and advocate Georgie Stone OAM is sharing her experience as a young trans person growing up in Australia.

Georgie’s story highlights her courage and determination to overcome barriers that prevent young trans people from accessing gender affirming health care and support. At just 22, Georgie has been recognised for her tireless work to reduce…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
