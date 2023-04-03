Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tragedy at a Mexican Immigration Detention Center

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An altar with candles and photos covers the fence outside the Mexican immigration detention center that was the site of a deadly fire in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Photo taken on March 30, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Fernando Llano Last week, horrifying images circulated in the media of fire and smoke engulfing people locked in an immigration detention cell in Ciudad Juárez as guards are seen walking away as the fire killed 39 people. These are just the latest in a series of tragic deaths at the United States-Mexico border, also broadcast to the public, that initially caused…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
