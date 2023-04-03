Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cultural heritage and historic preservation: creating a digital twin of Shahjahanabad

By Shubham Mishra, PhD dandidate, faculty of geo-information science and earth observation, University of Twente
Gianluca D'Agostino, PhD Student in Architectural and Landscape Heritage, Department of Architecture and Design, Politecnico di Torino
Karin Pfeffer, Professor, Infrastructuring Urban Futures, University of Twente
Mila Koeva, Associate professor, faculty of geo-information science and earth observation, University of Twente
Monika Kuffer, Associated professor, faculty of geo-information science and earth observation, University of Twente
Share this article
Once the capital of the Mughal empire, Old Delhi is now under threat. Geo-information technology can reveal its previous form, function, and context, however, and so help preserve and bring it back to life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Reel: The remains of Trinidad's Brechin Castle, once ‘the largest sugar factory […] in the British Empire’
~ Here's how the Rogers-Shaw merger could benefit Canadian customers
~ How Russian and Iranian drone strikes further dehumanize warfare
~ Serbia/Kosovo: Start of ex-Kosovo president’s trial for war crimes “an important step along the long road to justice”
~ Algeria: Conviction of journalist is latest escalation in crackdown on media
~ Impunity driving violence in South Sudan, UN rights commission says
~ New mechanism must track and tackle ‘gross’ violations in Libya
~ What does it take to revitalize a dying language?
~ Kanye West and Wyndham Lewis: how 'cancellation' affected two artists, a century apart
~ Tackling online misogyny: what needs to be done in schools – and our communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter