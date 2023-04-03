Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Russian and Iranian drone strikes further dehumanize warfare

By Jordan Richard Schoenherr, Assistant Professor, Psychology, Concordia University
As Russia’s war in Ukraine illustrates, the use of lethal automated weapons, or LAWS, can always be justified. Their ability to desensitize their users from the act of killing, however, shouldn’t be.The Conversation


