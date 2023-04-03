Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Conviction of journalist is latest escalation in crackdown on media

By Amnesty International
The Algerian authorities must release all wrongfully detained journalists, drop all politically motivated charges against at least five of them and quash the conviction of journalist Ihsane El Kadi, Amnesty International said today. The organization called for the release of journalist Ihsane El Kadi, sentenced on 2 April by the Tribunal of Sidi M’hamed in […] The post Algeria: Conviction of journalist is latest escalation in crackdown on media appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
