Human Rights Observatory

New mechanism must track and tackle ‘gross’ violations in Libya

New tools must be deployed to keep the global spotlight on ongoing gross violations and crimes against humanity in Libya and serve justice to its victims, the UN rights chief said on Monday at the Human Rights Council’s latest session.


