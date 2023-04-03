Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tackling online misogyny: what needs to be done in schools – and our communities

By Louise Mullany, Professor in Sociolinguistics, University of Nottingham
Loretta Trickett, Senior lecturer, College of Business Law and Social Sciences, Nottingham Law School, Nottingham Trent University
Sally Bashford-Squires, PhD Candidate in Public Health, Nottingham Trent University
Research from the Children’s Commissioner for England has found that 79% of children have encountered violent pornography before they are 18. One-third of young people have reported receiving nude videos or photographs, with more than half sent from strangers.

There has also been a dramatic rise of hyper-masculine social media…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
