Tackling online misogyny: what needs to be done in schools – and our communities
By Louise Mullany, Professor in Sociolinguistics, University of Nottingham
Loretta Trickett, Senior lecturer, College of Business Law and Social Sciences, Nottingham Law School, Nottingham Trent University
Sally Bashford-Squires, PhD Candidate in Public Health, Nottingham Trent University
Research from the Children’s Commissioner for England has found that 79% of children have encountered violent pornography before they are 18. One-third of young people have reported receiving nude videos or photographs, with more than half sent from strangers.
There has also been a dramatic rise of hyper-masculine social media…
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 3rd 2023