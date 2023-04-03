Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania-South Africa: deep ties evoke Africa’s sacrifices for freedom

By Arianna Lissoni, Researcher at History Workshop, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently paid a state visit to South Africa aimed at strengthening bilateral political and trade relations. As the South African presidency noted, ties between the two nations date back to Tanzania’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What does it take to revitalize a dying language?
~ Kanye West and Wyndham Lewis: how 'cancellation' affected two artists, a century apart
~ Tackling online misogyny: what needs to be done in schools – and our communities
~ Mass protests in Kenya have a long and rich history – but have been hijacked by the elites
~ Archaeology shows how hunter-gatherers fitted into southern Africa’s first city, 800 years ago
~ Is democracy on the ballot in west Africa? What the latest data tells us
~ How food shortages affect shopping habits and why people keep switching stores
~ The UK spent a third of its international aid budget on refugees in the UK – what it's paying for, and why it's a problem
~ Easter eggs: their evolution from chicken to chocolate
~ First Peoples' knowledge of 'mysterious fairy circles' in Australian deserts has upended a long-standing science debate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter