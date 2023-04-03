Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Easter eggs: their evolution from chicken to chocolate

By Serin Quinn, PhD Candidate, Department of History, University of Warwick
Share this article
A lot of Easter traditions – including hot cross buns and lamb on Sunday – stem from medieval Christian or even earlier pagan beliefs. The chocolate Easter egg, however, is a more modern twist on tradition.

Chicken eggs have been eaten at Easter for centuries. Eggs have long symbolised rebirth and renewal, making them perfect to commemorate the story of Jesus’ resurrection as well as the arrival of spring.

Although nowadays eggs can…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What does it take to revitalize a dying language?
~ Kanye West and Wyndham Lewis: how 'cancellation' affected two artists, a century apart
~ Tackling online misogyny: what needs to be done in schools – and our communities
~ Mass protests in Kenya have a long and rich history – but have been hijacked by the elites
~ Tanzania-South Africa: deep ties evoke Africa’s sacrifices for freedom
~ Archaeology shows how hunter-gatherers fitted into southern Africa’s first city, 800 years ago
~ Is democracy on the ballot in west Africa? What the latest data tells us
~ How food shortages affect shopping habits and why people keep switching stores
~ The UK spent a third of its international aid budget on refugees in the UK – what it's paying for, and why it's a problem
~ First Peoples' knowledge of 'mysterious fairy circles' in Australian deserts has upended a long-standing science debate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter