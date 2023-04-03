First Peoples' knowledge of 'mysterious fairy circles' in Australian deserts has upended a long-standing science debate
By Fiona Walsh, Ethnoecologist, The University of Western Australia
Carolyn Oldham, Professor, The University of Western Australia
Purungu Desmond Taylor, Warnman - Manjilyjarra man from Karlamilyi National Park, interpreter and artist, Indigenous Knowledge
Theo Evans, Associate Professor, The University of Western Australia
Strange barren patches in the Australian outback have been long-studied by scientists – but until recently, nobody had consulted the Aboriginal people who live among them.
© The Conversation
