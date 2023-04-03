Countries agreed to ban ozone-depleting chemicals in the 1980s – but we found five CFCs increasing to record levels in the atmosphere
By Luke Western, Research Associate in Atmospheric Science, University of Bristol
Johannes Laube, Honorary Lecturer, Centre for Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, University of East Anglia
Despite a global ban in place since 2010, atmospheric concentrations of five ozone-depleting chemicals have reached a record high.
Chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, are entirely man-made gases used in a variety of applications, including refrigeration, air conditioning or as chemical solvents. They have been increasingly regulated by a series of international treaties since the 1980s. The 1987 Montreal protocol, which has been unanimously ratified, restricted the release of CFCs to the atmosphere…
- Monday, April 3rd 2023