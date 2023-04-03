Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will be among the next humans to fly to the moon

By Gordon Osinski, Professor in Earth and Planetary Science, Western University
Canadian Jeremy Hansen will be one of the next astronauts on the Artemis II mission. This announcement signals a new era in Canada’s role in space exploration.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
