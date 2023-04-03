Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A professor is going to live in an underwater hotel for 100 days – here’s what it might do to his body

By Bradley Elliott, Senior Lecturer in Physiology, University of Westminster
As nightmares go, being trapped in a small box deep underwater is probably high on many peoples’ lists. But one US professor is doing this on purpose. Joe Dituri, a former US navy diver and expert in biomedical engineering has been living in a 55 square meter space 30 feet below the surface of the Florida Keys since March 1, and plans to stay for 100 days. If he manages this, he will break a record for most time spent in a habitat…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
