Companies that frack for oil and gas can keep a lot of information secret – but what they disclose shows widespread use of hazardous chemicals
By Vivian R. Underhill, Postdoctoral Researcher in social Science and Environmental Health, Northeastern University
Lourdes Vera, Assistant Professor of Sociology and Environment and Sustainability, University at Buffalo
Fracking for oil and gas uses millions of pounds of chemicals, some of which are toxic or carcinogenic. Two researchers summarize what companies have disclosed and call for more transparency.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 3rd 2023