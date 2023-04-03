Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Companies that frack for oil and gas can keep a lot of information secret – but what they disclose shows widespread use of hazardous chemicals

By Vivian R. Underhill, Postdoctoral Researcher in social Science and Environmental Health, Northeastern University
Lourdes Vera, Assistant Professor of Sociology and Environment and Sustainability, University at Buffalo
Fracking for oil and gas uses millions of pounds of chemicals, some of which are toxic or carcinogenic. Two researchers summarize what companies have disclosed and call for more transparency.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
