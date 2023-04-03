Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yunupiŋu was a great clan leader, a great family man and very much loved. I wish Australian political leaders could have learned more from him

By Professor Marcia Langton, Foundation Chair in Australian Indigenous Studies, The University of Melbourne
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains names and images of deceased people. Yunupiŋu’s family have given permission for his name and images to be used.

Dr Yunupiŋu was a magnificent person and a magnificent leader. Most people in Australia who are aware of him know him as a ceremonial leader because of his towering presence leading ceremonies at the Garma Festival for so many years and, most importantly, at events that he himself curated in order to make representations to prime ministers and ministers of Australian governments.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
