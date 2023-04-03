Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's homicide rate is down over 50% from the 1990s, despite a small blip during COVID

By Terry Goldsworthy, Associate Professor in Criminal Justice and Criminology, Bond University
Gaelle Brotto, Assistant Professor Criminology and Criminal Justice
Share this article
Australia’s homicide rate has continued its overall downward trajectory in the latest crime data released last week.

In fact, in 2020-21, Australia recorded the second-lowest number of homicides since the Australian Institute of Criminology began compiling national statistics in 1989.

How does Australia compare with other nations? And do our perceptions of crime match the reality of Australia becoming a generally safer place to live?

Homicide in Australia


The


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yunupiŋu was a great clan leader, a great family man and very much loved. I wish Australian political leaders could have learned more from him
~ Liberals to meet on Voice, with Julian Leeser favouring campaign freedom for senior figures
~ New wrist-worn device can quickly tell if you're having a heart attack – it could save many lives
~ Kanye West and Wyndham Lewis: how 'cancellation' impacted two artists, a century apart
~ It's not easy, but history shows minority government has worked in NSW before. Here's what Chris Minns must do
~ El Salvador: One year into state of emergency, authorities are systematically committing human rights violations
~ Libya: Revoke Repressive Anti-Cybercrime Law
~ Brazil: Online Learning Tools Harvest Children’s Data
~ Australia Should Raise Abuses During Vietnam Visit
~ A short history of doomed second harbour crossing proposals for Auckland – and a quicker, cheaper option
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter