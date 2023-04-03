Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: One year into state of emergency, authorities are systematically committing human rights violations

By Amnesty International
Salvadoran authorities have systematically committed grave human rights violations since a state of emergency and numerous legislative amendments were approved in March 2022, supposedly to tackle gangs, said Amnesty International today. This policy has resulted in more than 66,000 detentions, most of them arbitrary; ill-treatment and torture; flagrant violations of due process; enforced disappearances; and […] The post El Salvador: One year into state of emergency, authorities are systematically committing human rights violations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
