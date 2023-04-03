Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Online Learning Tools Harvest Children’s Data

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image © Andrea Devia Nuño, Hero Studios Educational websites directed at Brazilian students, including two created by state education secretariats, surveilled children and harvested their personal data. These websites not only watched children in their online classrooms, but followed them across the internet, outside school hours, and deep into their private lives. Brazil should require companies and governments to stop their data surveillance of children, and set up legal safeguards to protect children online. (São Paulo) – Educational websites directed at Brazilian students,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It's not easy, but history shows minority government has worked in NSW before. Here's what Chris Minns must do
~ Australia's homicide rate is down over 50% from the 1990s, despite a small blip during COVID
~ El Salvador: One year into state of emergency, authorities are systematically committing human rights violations
~ Libya: Revoke Repressive Anti-Cybercrime Law
~ Australia Should Raise Abuses During Vietnam Visit
~ A short history of doomed second harbour crossing proposals for Auckland – and a quicker, cheaper option
~ 3 ways to help the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund revive manufacturing
~ Major study reveals two-thirds of people who suffer childhood maltreatment suffer more than one kind
~ Far from the 'ludicrously capacious': what the fashion of Succession tells us about the show – and about society
~ NZ kids will be at school for just 8 days in April – but there are ways for parents to C.O.P.E. with the holiday juggle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter