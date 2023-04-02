Ever feel like your life is a performance? Everyone does – and a 1959 book explains roles, scripts and hiding backstage
By Michael James Walsh, Associate Professor in Social Sciences, University of Canberra
Eduardo de la Fuente, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Justice and Society, UniSA, University of South Australia
Erving Goffman’s The Presentation of Self in Everyday Life is a ‘bible’ for scholars, voted a top 10 book of the 20th century. It also fascinated general readers, as a guide to social manners.
