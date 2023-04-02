Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria’s gold rush ended in the 19th century. So why are people still finding so much gold?

By Eleanor Green, Senior Lecturer In Computational Petrology, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
An amateur gold prospector in Victoria, Australia, recently discovered a gold nugget big enough to hold in two hands, worth around A$240,000. It was a lucky find, but he had chosen the right place to look.

Central Victoria was home to one of the world’s great gold rushes in the 19th century, which was focused mainly on the “golden triangle” northwest of Melbourne.

While that gold rush saw the extraction of thousands of tonnes of gold…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Far from the 'ludicrously capacious': what the fashion of Succession tells us about the show – and about society
~ NZ kids will be at school for just 8 days in April – but there are ways for parents to C.O.P.E. with the holiday juggle
~ Ever feel like your life is a performance? Everyone does – and a 1959 book explains roles, scripts and hiding backstage
~ 'I started walking the long way': many young women first experience street harassment in their school uniforms
~ What actually is a treaty? What could it mean for Indigenous people?
~ Capitalising on climate anxiety: what you need to know about 'climate-washing'
~ Most people thinking about suicide don't tell anyone. Here's why and what we can do about it
~ Republic of Korea: Breaking barriers, one brushstroke at a time
~ Celebrate diverse contributions of persons with autism, UN chief says
~ 1 in 5 South African households begs for food – the link between food insecurity and mental health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter