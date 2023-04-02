Tolerance.ca
Most people thinking about suicide don't tell anyone. Here's why and what we can do about it

By David John Hallford, Senior Lecturer and Clinical Psychologist, Deakin University
Many people at risk of suicide are going undetected and unsupported in our community, our research suggests.

Our recently published study found under half of people tell anyone they’re thinking of suicide, making plans or had attempted suicide.

Here are some of the reasons why people don’t often talk about this, and what you can do to help a friend or loved one get the support they need.

Read more: R…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
