Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: the Liberals talk about 'rebuilding' but how, exactly?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Peter Dutton and his demoralised team, shocked beyond belief by their Aston drubbing, say the party has to “rebuild”.

But there are no obvious foundation stones for this mammoth task.

Ideally, the party needs a leader who potentially has appeal when, as will inevitably happen at some point, the gloss goes off the government.

Many voters, well beyond Aston, have made up their minds against Dutton. The chances of turning those perceptions around – notwithstanding the example of John Howard’s personal reinvention – are low. It’s the dog-with-a-bad-name syndrome.


