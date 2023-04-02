Tolerance.ca
How a Canadian judge erred in ordering the repatriation of suspected ISIS members

By Brian L. Cox, Visiting scholar, uOttawa Faculty of Law; Doctoral candidate lecturer, Cornell Law School, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
A Federal Court justice ruled four men, suspected ISIS members, must be repatriated to Canada from a Syrian detention camp. Here’s why the decision is flawed and an ongoing appeal is justified.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
