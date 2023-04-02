In Canada’s two-tiered mental health system, access to care is especially challenging in rural areas
By Conor Barker, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology & Faculty of Education, Mount Saint Vincent University
Krista C Ritchie, Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, Mount Saint Vincent University
Sara King, Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, Mount Saint Vincent University
Veronica Hutchings, Associate professor, Psychology, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Rural Canadians face challenges accessing mental health services, and an exodus of psychologists from the public system may make matters worse.
