Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Canada’s two-tiered mental health system, access to care is especially challenging in rural areas

By Conor Barker, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology & Faculty of Education, Mount Saint Vincent University
Krista C Ritchie, Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, Mount Saint Vincent University
Sara King, Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, Mount Saint Vincent University
Veronica Hutchings, Associate professor, Psychology, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Share this article
Rural Canadians face challenges accessing mental health services, and an exodus of psychologists from the public system may make matters worse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 1 in 5 South African households begs for food – the link between food insecurity and mental health
~ View from The Hill: the Liberals talk about 'rebuilding' but how, exactly?
~ Super has become a taxpayer-funded inheritance scheme for the rich. Here's how to fix it – and save billions
~ The war on Tigray wiped out decades of environmental progress: how to start again
~ Renters have stepped up efforts to address the housing crisis ⁠— it's time for property managers to do the same
~ How a Canadian judge erred in ordering the repatriation of suspected ISIS members
~ Best time to play Tim Hortons' Roll up to Win? The middle of the night dramatically increases your odds
~ Ageism and the pandemic: How Canada continues to let older adults suffer and die from COVID-19
~ With only low-fat Chinook on the menu, southern resident killer whales are going hungry
~ Labor's unexpected Aston win is body blow for Dutton
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter