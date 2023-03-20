Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex workers are left out in the cold by Ottawa's unjust conviction amendments

By Steven Maynard, Adjunct Associate Professor of History, Queen's University, Ontario
Gary Kinsman, Professor Emeritus, Sociology, Laurentian University
Patrizia Gentile, Professor, Sexuality Studies/Human Rights & Social Justice, Carleton University
Tom Hooper, Sessional Assistant Professor in Critical Human Rights, Department of Equity Studies, York University, Canada
Share this article
Experts on the history of sexuality in Canada say recent changes to the Expungement Act don’t go far enough, and they urge Canadians to reject attempts to divide marginalized communities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spate of missile launches triggers call for unity on Korean Peninsula
~ Protecting children from exploitation means rethinking how we approach online behaviour
~ Here's what businesses and consumers can do to tackle modern slavery in supply chains
~ Labor is odds-on for a narrow victory in NSW election, but it is far from a sure bet
~ Satellites and space junk may make dark night skies brighter, hindering astronomy and hiding stars from our view
~ How bad is vaping and should it be banned?
~ Girl, Interrupted interrogates how women are 'mad' when they refuse to conform – 30 years on, this memoir is still important
~ NZ universities are not normal Crown institutions – they shouldn't be 'Tiriti-led’
~ Gen Z grew up in a world filled with ugly fashion – no wonder they love their Crocs
~ IPCC report: the world must cut emissions and urgently adapt to the new climate realities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter