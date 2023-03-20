Sex workers are left out in the cold by Ottawa's unjust conviction amendments
By Steven Maynard, Adjunct Associate Professor of History, Queen's University, Ontario
Gary Kinsman, Professor Emeritus, Sociology, Laurentian University
Patrizia Gentile, Professor, Sexuality Studies/Human Rights & Social Justice, Carleton University
Tom Hooper, Sessional Assistant Professor in Critical Human Rights, Department of Equity Studies, York University, Canada
Experts on the history of sexuality in Canada say recent changes to the Expungement Act don’t go far enough, and they urge Canadians to reject attempts to divide marginalized communities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 20, 2023