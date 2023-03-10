Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children must be part of creating digital future; young activist takes call to UN

By Amnesty International
My name is Abril and I am a 17 year old child activist and human rights defender from Argentina. I am part of the Youth group of Amnesty International Argentina. I also volunteer as part of the Youth Agents of Change programme of Ashoka Conosur. I participate as a counsellor in the public ministry of […] The post Children must be part of creating digital future; young activist takes call to UN appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
