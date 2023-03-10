Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Police Shut Down Popular Musician’s Show

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Zimbabwean reggae-dancehall artist Wallace Chirumiko, known as Winky D, performs at the Africa Unplugged festival in London, August 27, 2012. © 2012 Wikimedia CC BY-SA 3.0 (Johannesburg) – Zimbabwe police on March 4, 2023 stormed the stage and shut down the show of a popular musician known for his critical commentary, Human Rights Watch said today. Wallace Chirumiko, 40, known as “Winky D,” is a celebrated reggae-dancehall artist who recently released an album that contains lyrics against social and political injustice, corruption, and the economic meltdown in Zimbabwe.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Oscars 2023: How Aftersun uses music to perfectly express grief
~ Peter Hain: Neil Aggett died fighting apartheid – South Africa's rulers have betrayed the struggle
~ Children must be part of creating digital future; young activist takes call to UN
~ Tunisia: President’s racist speech incites a wave of violence against Black Africans
~ Albanese visit hopes to strengthen ties with India amid China’s rise. But differences remain
~ 'Amateurish, rushed and disastrous': royal commission exposes robodebt as ethically indefensible policy targeting vulnerable people
~ Filipino drivers hold jeepney strike against the government’s phaseout plan
~ How the war in Ukraine twisted my tongue
~ Bahrain Revokes Human Rights Watch Visas
~ Can seaweed save the world? Well it can certainly help in many ways
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter