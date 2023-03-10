Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: President’s racist speech incites a wave of violence against Black Africans

By Amnesty International
Tunisian authorities should ensure an immediate end to the wave of attacks against Black African migrants across Tunisia which started in early February and accelerated following racist and xenophobic comments made by President Kais Saied on 21 February, Amnesty International said today. The authorities must investigate and hold perpetrators to account, including, in particular, where […] The post Tunisia: President’s racist speech incites a wave of violence against Black Africans appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
