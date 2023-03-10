Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain Revokes Human Rights Watch Visas

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – Bahraini authorities on March 8, 2023, revoked the entry visas it had issued on January 30, 2023, to two Human Rights Watch staff members to attend the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch holds permanent observer status with the IPU, granting Human Rights Watch access to the parliamentary organization’s Assemblies. In light of Bahrain’s most recent restriction against rights groups, the parliamentary group’s members and its leadership should publicly demand that Bahrain…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
