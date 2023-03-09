Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Navalny’s Oscar Moment Spotlights Russian Government Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears from prison on a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, at a courtroom in Vladimir, Russia,  June 7, 2022.  © 2022 Vladimir Kondrashov/AP Photo In the last minutes of Navalny, the documentary about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that’s been nominated for an Academy Award, viewers learn he is facing up to 20 years in prison. This is hardly a spoiler; Navalny’s been behind bars since he returned to Russia in 2021 following a 2020 assassination attempt. The film is generating important…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
