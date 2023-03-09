Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Backlash against K-pop star Hanni shows Vietnam still struggles with the legacy of the war

By Quoc Tan Trung Nguyen, PhD Candidate in Public International Law, University of Victoria
Share this article
The recent online treatment of a K-pop singer reveals how the legacy of the Vietnam War still holds sway over the country to this day.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Junos 2023 reminds us how Canadian content regulations and funding supports music across the country
~ Suicide attempts rose among children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for girls
~ Women in politics: To run or not to run?
~ USA: Sanctions against individuals abroad violates due process rights
~ The Liberal government is in serious crisis mode on Chinese interference
~ Unlocking secrets of the honeybee dance language – bees learn and culturally transmit their communication skills
~ Is the honeybee’s iconic waggle dance learned or innate? New research provides the answer
~ Banshees, wives, women and mavericks: our predictions for the Oscars 2023 best pictures
~ Friday essay: Lola waited 25 years for her wartime rapist to be convicted. But he is still not in jail
~ Fairy-wrens are more likely to help their closest friends but not strangers, just like us humans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter