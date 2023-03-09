Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The Liberal government is in serious crisis mode on Chinese interference

By Sam Routley, PhD Student, Political Science, Western University
Leaks about Chinese interference in Canadian elections isn’t just about politics — it’s also a deeply concerning national security crisis that raises questions about the legitimacy of our elections.The Conversation


