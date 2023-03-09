Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: unions and civil rights groups demand democracy and social justice

By Simin Fadaee, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, University of Manchester
Forty-four years after Iranians rose up against their hated monarch in February 1979, a group of 20 organisations engaged in long-term social and economic struggles – including labour unions, teachers, women’s groups and youth and student movements – issued an ultimatum to the government of the Islamic Republic.

The Charter of Minimum Demands of Independent Trade Union and Civil Organisations of Iran contains 12 demands concerning social justice, democracy and political reform. The charter is a protest:
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
