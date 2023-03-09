Body dysmorphic disorder is more common than eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia, yet few people are aware of its dangers
By Eva Fisher, Communication Faculty Member, Colorado State University Global
Fugen Neziroglu, Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Hofstra University
Jamie Feusner, Professor of Psychiatry and Clinicial Scientist at the Center for Addiction and Mental Health, University of Toronto
About a quarter of those with body dysmorphic disorder attempt suicide or struggle with ideas of suicide. Fortunately, medication and therapy have proved highly effective at treating the disorder.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 9, 2023