Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nonprofits serving or led by people of color get less funding than similar groups led by white executive directors

By Mirae Kim, Associate Professor of Nonprofit Studies, George Mason University
Bo Li, Doctoral Candidate in Nonprofit Management, Georgia State University
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

Nonprofits that serve people of color or are led by nonwhite executive directors have a harder time getting the funding they need than other organizations, increasing their financial hardships.

That’s what we found when we surveyed more than 200 social services and arts nonprofits across the U.S. that focus on the needs of particular racial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
