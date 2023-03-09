The Biden administration has called for protecting mature US forests to slow climate change, but it's still allowing them to be logged
By Beverly Law, Professor Emeritus of Global Change Biology and Terrestrial Systems Science, Oregon State University
William Moomaw, Professor Emeritus of International Environmental Policy, Tufts University
Protecting old and mature trees is the simplest and least expensive way to pull carbon out of the atmosphere – but proposed logging projects threaten mature stands across the US.
- Thursday, March 9, 2023