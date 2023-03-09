Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The world's first Islamic art biennale shines a light on Muslim African artists

By Sumayya Vally, Honorary Professor of Practice, Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL
Share this article
The inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale is underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Biennales are large and prestigious international art exhibitions held every two years.) This important new event for the Muslim world features numerous African artists. And the biennale’s artistic director is Sumayya Vally, a South African architecture professor and principal of CounterspaceThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Teacher pensions are becoming a bigger share of educational costs
~ Body dysmorphic disorder is more common than eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia, yet few people are aware of its dangers
~ Nonprofits serving or led by people of color get less funding than similar groups led by white executive directors
~ The Biden administration has called for protecting mature US forests to slow climate change, but it's still allowing them to be logged
~ Jimmy Carter's African legacy: peacemaker, negotiator and defender of rights
~ Kenya’s first skyscraper closes – and leaves a complicated legacy
~ Depression, anxiety and childhood trauma: South African study explores links, prevalence and who’s most at risk
~ Against journalists, violence without borders in Kazakhstan
~ Women gain foothold in Africa's political landscape
~ Op-Ed: The G20 could help fix Sri Lanka’s debt crisis. Will it step up?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS