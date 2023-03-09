Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Depression, anxiety and childhood trauma: South African study explores links, prevalence and who’s most at risk

By Ashleigh Craig, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
Mental health problems among adults are an ever-increasing public health concern. These include depression, anxiety, and conditions associated with bad childhood experiences such as abuse.

Several factors are known to influence the development of mental illness. These include anxiety, early adversity,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Teacher pensions are becoming a bigger share of educational costs
~ Body dysmorphic disorder is more common than eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia, yet few people are aware of its dangers
~ Nonprofits serving or led by people of color get less funding than similar groups led by white executive directors
~ The Biden administration has called for protecting mature US forests to slow climate change, but it's still allowing them to be logged
~ Jimmy Carter's African legacy: peacemaker, negotiator and defender of rights
~ Kenya’s first skyscraper closes – and leaves a complicated legacy
~ The world's first Islamic art biennale shines a light on Muslim African artists
~ Against journalists, violence without borders in Kazakhstan
~ Women gain foothold in Africa's political landscape
~ Op-Ed: The G20 could help fix Sri Lanka’s debt crisis. Will it step up?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter